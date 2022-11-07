🎾 Kansas to Conclude Fall Season at UNLV Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following its performance at the Big 12 Fall Championship last weekend, Kansas will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to play in the UNLV Invitational from November 11th-13th to wrap up the fall season.

This past weekend at the Big 12 Fall Championship, Malkia Ngounoue and Mariana Manyoma Velasquez reached the singles semifinals in Flight 1 and Flight 2, respectively. Ngounoue and Velasquez look to continue their dominate play against Big 12 opponents in the spring.

Kylin Sadler earned her first win as a Jayhawk, defeating Amber Hochstatter from Oklahoma State 7-5, 6-0.

Following the UNLV Invitational, Kansas will kick off the spring season in Indian Wells, California to participate in the Battle at Indian Wells from January 13th-15th.