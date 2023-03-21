🎾 Kansas Hits the Road to Play No. 33 Texas Tech and No. 61 TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 20 ranked Kansas tennis will head South to play No. 43 Texas Tech on Friday, March 24th at 12 p.m. CT, followed by No. 56 TCU on Sunday ,March 26th at 1 p.m. CT.

Kansas split Big 12 play last weekend weekend, dropping its first match at home to No. 14 Texas. On Friday, Jayhawks took down No. 52 Baylor, 4-3. Followed by a hard-fought defeat to No. 14 Texas on Sunday, 6-1.

Kansas enters this weekend’s matches ranked No. 20 in the ITA rankings, holding an 11-3 overall record, including 2-2 in Big 12 play. Kansas senior Malkia Ngounoue is ranked No. 56 in singles, while the duo of Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren rank No. 61 in doubles this season.

Following this weekend, the Jayhawks will come back home to host Tulsa on April 4th at 4 p.m. CT, followed by a road trip to Manhattan, Kansas to play Kansas State on April 8th at 12 p.m. CT.