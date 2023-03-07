🎾 Kansas to Play No. 10 Iowa State and No. 62 West Virginia this Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Riding an eight-match win streak, the No. 13 Kansas women’s tennis team will travel to play No. 10 Iowa State in Urbandale, Iowa on March 10th at 12 p.m. CT and No. 62 West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., on March 12th at 11 a.m. CT.

Kansas has won eight matches in a row, only dropping one doubles point in the stretch. The Jayhawks have also only lost five singles matches in these eight matches. These wins propelled Kansas to rank No. 13 in the latest ITA rankings.

The Jayhawks begin conference play this weekend facing off against No. 7 Iowa State and No. 62 West Virginia. With a tough road ahead with eight ranked opponents in a row, Kansas will look to preserve the winning streak on the road.

Following this weekend, the Jayhawks will host No. 46 Baylor on March 17th at 5 p.m. CT and No. 10 Texas on March 19th at 12 p.m. CT.