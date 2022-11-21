🏈 Kansas to Travel to Kansas State for Dillons Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will close out their regular season on Saturday, November 26 when they take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be nationally televised on FOX with Tim Brando (Play-by-Play) and Spencer Tillman (Analyst) on the call.

The meeting will be the 120th between Kansas and Kansas State, with Kansas holding the all-time series advantage at 65-49-5, including a 28-27-3 lead in games played in Manhattan. The two teams will meet on the final week of the season for the first time since 2016 when the Wildcats outlasted the Jayhawks 34-19 in Manhattan.

Both Kansas (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) and Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) enter Saturday’s showdown having already secured bowl eligibility. Kansas State can secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship against TCU with a win on Saturday or a Texas loss vs. Baylor.

Kansas enters the regular season finale after dropping its last two games at Texas Tech (28-43, Nov. 12) and against Texas (14-55, Nov. 19). The Jayhawks enter the final game of the regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2008, when Kansas went into the final game of the season at 6-5.

Kansas State comes enters its senior day with a shot at the Big 12 Championship game after back-to-back road wins at Baylor (31-3, Nov. 12), and West Virginia (48-31, Nov. 19). Kansas State has wins in three of its last four games with an average margin of victory in those wins of 31. K-State’s three losses have all come to teams currently ranked in the College Football Playoff Top-25.

The game against Kansas State will be Kansas’ final game of the regular season, before finding out its bowl destination.