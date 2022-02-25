🏀 Kansas to Visit No. 5/7 Baylor on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball plays its second-straight contest against a top-ranked opponent on Saturday, Feb. 26, as the Jayhawks travel to Waco, Texas, to face No. 5/7 Baylor. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas saw its longest conference winning streak since 1997 snapped at seven games on Wednesday, Feb. 23, as No. 9/6 Iowa State defeated the Jayhawks 85-59 at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are now 19-6 on the year and tied for third in the Big 12 standings at 10-5. The 19 victories mark the most by a Kansas team since 2013-14 and the 10 Big 12 wins is the program’s most since 1999-2000.

Kansas is receiving 39 votes in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which puts KU two spots out of the rankings. The Jayhawks are currently No. 36 in the latest NET rankings, which factors in games through Feb. 24. KU is the sixth-highest team from the Big 12 in the NET rankings and the Jayhawks are currently a No. 9 seed in the latest edition of ESPN Women’s Bracketology.

Saturday’s game will be the Mental Health Awareness Game for both Kansas and Baylor. The Jayhawks will wear ‘Beak The Stigma’ shooting shirts, which represent the student-athletes attempt to accept, support and encourage each other on and off the court.

The Jayhawks are in the midst of a breakthrough season that has seen the largest single-season win improvement in program history. With 19 wins, Kansas has 12 more victories than it had during the 2020-21 season, topping the previous best improvement of 11 wins, which happened from 1976-77 to 1977-78.

Taiyanna Jackson added to her stellar season as she matched a career-high with five steals to go along with nine rebounds and four blocked shots against Iowa State. Jackson now leads the Big 12 and ranks fourth in the nation with 3.1 blocks per game for the year, a number that’s even higher at 3.7 blocks per game during conference play. She is also sixth in the conference with 44 steals, an average of 1.8 per game.

Baylor has the longest current win streak in the Big 12, having won seven-straight games to move back to the top of the standings at 22-5 for the year and 12-3 in conference play. The Bears are the third-highest scoring team in the Big 12, averaging 76.4 points per game and Baylor is defeating its opponents by an average of 16.3 points. BU is led by double-double machine NaLyssa Smith, the reigning Wade Trophy Award Winner, who is averaging 21.2 points and a league-leading 11.2 rebounds per game.

Up Next

Senior Night at Allen Fieldhouse will be on Wednesday, March 2, as the Jayhawks host Texas. Kansas will honor its two seniors, Julie Brosseau and Aniya Thomas, prior to tipoff at 7 p.m. CT against the Longhorns.