🎾 Kansas Tops Oregon on Final Day of ITA Kickoff Weekend

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas women’s tennis finished off the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday in Stillwater, Oklahoma, topping Oregon, 4-0.

The Jayhawks opened up the match by winning the doubles point, as Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey took a 6-3 win over Karin Young and Myah Petchey of Oregon. The pair of Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren secured the doubles point, defeating Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral 7-6. Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze fell to Jo-Yee Chan and Ares Teixido Garcia, 3-6.

In singles action, Titova defeated Petchey in straight sets, 6-0, 3-0 (WR) and Manu beat Garcia 2-6, 6-1, 6-3. Mariana Manyoma Velasquez clinched the win for the Jayhawks, taking down Oregon’s Chan 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Kansas now moves to 2-1 in dual play this season, after defeating Wichita State in the season-opener, 6-1 on January 21. The Jayhawks will be back in action on Friday, February 10th when they play against Arkansas at 3 p.m. CT.

Day 2 – Doubles (vs. Oregon)

Ngounoue/Vuuren beat Luescher/Moral 7-6

Titova/Gagoshidze lost to Chan/Garcia 6-3

Manu/Massey beat Young/Petchey 6-3

Day 2 – Singles (vs. Oregon)