Open Search
Women's Tennis

🎾 Kansas Tops Oregon on Final Day of ITA Kickoff Weekend

Box Score

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas women’s tennis finished off the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday in Stillwater, Oklahoma, topping Oregon, 4-0.

The Jayhawks opened up the match by winning the doubles point, as Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey took a 6-3 win over Karin Young and Myah Petchey of Oregon. The pair of Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren secured the doubles point, defeating Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral 7-6. Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze fell to Jo-Yee Chan and Ares Teixido Garcia, 3-6.

In singles action, Titova defeated Petchey in straight sets, 6-0, 3-0 (WR) and Manu beat Garcia 2-6, 6-1, 6-3. Mariana Manyoma Velasquez clinched the win for the Jayhawks, taking down Oregon’s Chan 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Kansas now moves to 2-1 in dual play this season, after defeating Wichita State in the season-opener, 6-1 on January 21. The Jayhawks will be back in action on Friday, February 10th when they play against Arkansas at 3 p.m. CT.

Day 2 – Doubles (vs. Oregon)

  • Ngounoue/Vuuren beat Luescher/Moral 7-6
  • Titova/Gagoshidze lost to Chan/Garcia 6-3
  • Manu/Massey beat Young/Petchey 6-3

Day 2 – Singles (vs. Oregon)

  • #26 Ngounoue vs Luescher 7-6 (7-3), 5-6 (DNF)
  • Titova beat Petchey 6-0, 3-0 (WR)
  • Manu beat Garcia 2-6, 6-1, 6-3
  • Gagoshidze vs Young 6-4, 6-5 (DNF)
  • Massey vs Moral 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 0-0 (DNF)
  • Velasquez beat Chan 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
Powered by WMT Digital