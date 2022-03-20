🎾 Kansas Tops Visiting Texas Tech, 4-2

LAWRENCE, KS. – Kansas Tennis improved to 2-2 in Big 12 play and 8-0 at home after beating Texas Tech 4-2 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon. Kansas moved to 9-6 overall on the season.

Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu opened the afternoon with a 6-3 win against Olivia Peet and Metka Komac on Court 3 in doubles action. Raphaelle Lacasse and Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez lost 4-6 on Court 2 against Cristina Tiglea and Margarita Skriabina. Shortly after, Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue fell 5-7 on Court 1 against Avelina Sayfetdinova and Kailey Evans, clinching the doubles point for Texas Tech.

But the Jayhawks turned it on in singles play. Ngounoue tied up the match after she beat Peet 6-4, 7-6. Shortly after, Manu won her match 7-6, 6-4 on Court 4. Smagina beat No. 70 ranked Sayfetdinova 7-5, 6-4 on Court 3, giving Kansas the lead 3-1.

Evans defeated Tiffany Lagarde 6-4, 7-6 on Court 5 to make the score 3-2.

Velasquez clinched the win for the 34th-ranked Jayhawks in her 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 comeback win on Court 6.

Up Next

The Jayhawks host a doubleheader with UMKC in Lawrence, Kansas on March 23rd at 12:00pm CT and 5:00pm CT.

Singles Results

#59 Titova (KU) vs #20 Skriabina 6-4, 2-6, 3-4 (DNF)

#124 Ngounoue (KU) def Peet 6-4, 7-6

Smagina (KU) def #70 Sayfetdinova 7-5, 6-4

Manu (KU) def Komac 7-6, 6-4

Evans def Lagarde (KU) 6-4, 7-6

Velasquez (KU) def Tiglea 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles Results

Sayfetdinova / Evans def Ngounoue / Titova (KU) 7-5

Tiglea / Skriabina def Lacasse / Velasquez (KU) 6-4

Smagina / Manu (KU) def Peet / Komac 6-3