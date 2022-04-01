🎾 Kansas Tops West Virginia in Big 12 Match Up

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Tennis improved to 10-0 at home and 13-6 overall after clinching the win against West Virginia 4-2 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Friday evening.

To start the match, Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue defeated Camilla Bossi and Ting-Pei Chang, 6-2. The Jayhawks battled on the other two courts, however they fell, 4-6 and 6-7, resulting in a point awarded to West Virginia.

The Jayhawks gained some momentum in the singles matches. Titova won the first point for Kansas with a 6-3, 6-0 win, beating Kendal Kovick. Shortly after, Ngounoue added another point to the board for the Jayhawks, with a 6-2, 6-3 win on court two beating Anastasiia Bovolskaia.

West Virginia added another point, with a 3-6, 5-7 win by Tatiana Lipatova. Kansas, however, kept the lead with a win 6-4, 6-1 by Lagarde, making the score 3-2 Kansas. Carmen Roxana Manu clinched the match for Kansas with a 7-6, 6-4 win against Momoko Nagato.

Up Next

The Jayhawks host #28 Iowa State at the Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence, Kansas on April 3rd at 5:00pm CT

Singles Results

#63 Titova (KU) def Kovick 6-2, 6-0

Ngounoue (KU) def Bovolskaia 6-2, 6-3

Smagina (KU) vs Chang 6-1, 3-6, 1-3 (DNF)

Manu (KU) def Nagato 7-6, 5-4

Lagarde (KU) def #42 Bossi 6-4, 6-1

Lipatova def Velasquez (KU) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles Results

#54 Ngounoue / Titova (KU) def Bossi / Chang 6-2

Nagato / Kovick def Lacasse / Lagarde (KU) 4-6

Bovolskaia / Lipatova def Smagina / Manu (KU) 6-7