🏐 Kansas Tops Wichita State in Four Sets

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks continued their winning ways in the spring, beating Wichita State in four sets (18-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-15) at Charles Koch Arena.

A trio of Jayhawks (9-10, 7-9 Big 12) finished with double-digit kills and were led by Anezka Szabo’s 15 kills. Jenny Mosser recorded her second-consecutive double-double with 11 kills and 15 digs, while Ayah Elnady tallied 10 kills with a team-leading four aces. Elise McGhie finished with 40 assists, while Kennedy Farris recorded 22 digs.

In the first set, both sides traded points until it was tied at 5-all following a kill by McGhie. Wichita State (8-6, 3-5 American) went on a 8-4 run to pull away from the Jayhawks before Kansas closed the gap to two on a solo block by Caroline Crawford. The Shockers extended their lead to as many as seven to take the first set, 25-18.

Similar to the first set, both sides went back-and-forth to start the second and were tied at 7-all. KU went on a 9-4 run of its own to hold the five-point advantage at 16-11. At 18-12, Elnady recorded an ace before a Mosser kill and McGhie kill to give Kansas its largest lead of the set to that point. KU held its edge down the stretch and won the set on a Wichita State attack error.

In the third set, Kansas was efficient, finishing with 15 kills on 29 attempts with only one error. The Jayhawks doubled up the Shockers through the first 15 points of the set, and reached 10 points on another solo block by Crawford. KU went on a 10-3 run and added to it on back-to-back kills by Elnady to push the score to 22-8. Kansas closed out the set on a kill by Mosser.

Much like the third set, momentum was on Kansas’ side. KU again doubled up WSU at 12-6 following a kill by Crawford out of the Shocker timeout. Both sides traded points before Kansas scored the final five points to win the set 25-15.

Kansas has won four-consecutive matches and holds a 12-3 sets won advantage.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Wichita State Saturday March 20 at 4 p.m., in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.