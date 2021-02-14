🎾 Kansas Tops Wichita State Sunday, 4-3

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s tennis team defeated the Wichita State Shockers Sunday afternoon at the Jayhawk Tennis Center with a final score of 4-3.

“Whether it was our best tennis or not today, we competed much better today,” Head Coach Todd Chapman said. “We needed to see some positives today and we had several players approach pressure situations much better than Friday.”

Despite the 6-0 effort from Tiffany Lagarde and Julia Deming in doubles play, Kansas dropped the first point. The Malkia Ngoundue and Carmen Roxana Manu duo fell 6-4 and on court two, Sonia Smagina and Vaskiliki Karvouni fell 6-3.

In singles play, Carmen Roxana Manu earned the first point for the Jayhawks when she won her sets with scores of 6-3 and 6-2. Shortly after, went up 2-1 when Karvouni won in straight sets 6-1 and 6-1.

Wichita State was able to tie the overall score 2-2 when Bellucco defeated Ngounoue 7-5 and 6-2, however the Jayhawks quickly took the lead back when Smagina won her match in straight sets 7-5 and 6-3. The Jayhawks clinched the win when Deming won her match with set scores of 6-3 and 6-4. In the end, Lagarde dropped her set in a final tie breaker match, but the Jayhawks still ended up on top.

“We have to solve our doubles issue and we will,” Chapman added. “We will focus on a solid week of preparation and get ready for Arizona next Friday.”

The Jayhawks are back in action and back home at the Jayhawk Tennis Center next Friday February 19 as they will take on Arizona starting at 3 p.m.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas Athletics continues to rely on the advice of the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team on a weekly basis to determine the number of fans permitted in its athletic facilities. PMAT has set capacity for matches inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center at 96 total patrons with tickets being allotted 90 minutes prior to match time on a first come first serve basis. Admittance will remain free of charge, but in an effort to control the number of fans permitted, tickets will be given to fans wishing to be in attendance. This will remain the common practice until further notice. Tickets cannot be reserved in advance and will only be available at the front desk of the Jayhawk Tennis Center.