👟 Kansas Track & Field Honored for Academic Excellence

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field programs were both honored as United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Teams, the organization announced on Wednesday, while 18 Jayhawks earned individual honors.

Among Kansas’ individual honorees were Rylee Anderson, Zach Bradford, Grant Downes, Alexandra Emilianov, Jake Freidel, AJ Green III, Gabby Hoke, George Jackson, Avryl Johnson, Michael Joseph, Alexander Jung, Oleg Klykov, Lona Latema, Kyle Rogers, Anna Siemens, Clayton Simms, Samantha Van Hoecke and Satanya Wright.

The Kansas men’s team earned USTFCCCA All-Academic team with a 3.22 average GPA, while the KU women were honored for their academic excellence with an average 3.45 GPA.

USTFCCCA All-Academic Individuals

Zach Bradford, Sports Management

Grant Downes, Biomedical Engineering

Jake Freidel, Sports Management

A J Green, Chemical Engineering

George Jackson, Psychology

Michael Joseph, Sports Management

Alexander Jung, Pre-Business

Oleg Klykov, Liberal Arts & Science

Kyle Rogers, Mechanical Engineering

Clayton Simms, Sports Management

Rylee Anderson, Exercise Science

Alexandra Emilianov, Information Systems

Gabby Hoke, Exercise Science

Avryl Johnson, Industrial Design

Lona Latema, Liberal Arts

Anna Siemens, MBA

Samantha Van Hoecke, Biology

Satanya Wright, Equity & Social Diversity