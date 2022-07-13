👟 Kansas Track & Field Honored for Academic Excellence
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field programs were both honored as United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Teams, the organization announced on Wednesday, while 18 Jayhawks earned individual honors.
Among Kansas’ individual honorees were Rylee Anderson, Zach Bradford, Grant Downes, Alexandra Emilianov, Jake Freidel, AJ Green III, Gabby Hoke, George Jackson, Avryl Johnson, Michael Joseph, Alexander Jung, Oleg Klykov, Lona Latema, Kyle Rogers, Anna Siemens, Clayton Simms, Samantha Van Hoecke and Satanya Wright.
The Kansas men’s team earned USTFCCCA All-Academic team with a 3.22 average GPA, while the KU women were honored for their academic excellence with an average 3.45 GPA.
USTFCCCA All-Academic Individuals
Zach Bradford, Sports Management
Grant Downes, Biomedical Engineering
Jake Freidel, Sports Management
A J Green, Chemical Engineering
George Jackson, Psychology
Michael Joseph, Sports Management
Alexander Jung, Pre-Business
Oleg Klykov, Liberal Arts & Science
Kyle Rogers, Mechanical Engineering
Clayton Simms, Sports Management
Rylee Anderson, Exercise Science
Alexandra Emilianov, Information Systems
Gabby Hoke, Exercise Science
Avryl Johnson, Industrial Design
Lona Latema, Liberal Arts
Anna Siemens, MBA
Samantha Van Hoecke, Biology
Satanya Wright, Equity & Social Diversity