👟 Kansas Track & Field Mourns Passing of Lloyd Koby

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track & field program is mourning the loss of former letterwinner Lloyd Koby. Koby was inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.

Koby, a stand-out on the Jayhawks track & field team from 1951-54 was the 1954 Big Seven outdoor Champion in the 880-yards. Koby also competed on the KU cross country team from 1950-53 and was a team captain on the 1953 team that won the National Championship under head coach Bill Easton.

Among Koby’s achievements at KU was being a part of the American record-setting four-mile relay team of Wes Santee, Dick Wilson and Art Dalzell in 1953.