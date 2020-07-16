Kansas Track & Field Teams Earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field programs were both honored as United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Teams, the organization announced on Thursday, while four Jayhawks earned individual honors.

Among Kansas’ individual honorees were Rylee Anderson (Pre-Exercise Science), Zach Bradford (Sports Management), Toni Englund (Architectural Engineering) and Kyle Rogers (Mechanical Engineering).

The Kansas men’s team was among 199 programs to earn the team designation, as the Jayhawks earned a 3.02 average GPA. For the Kansas women, they were among 264 programs to be honored for their academic excellence, with the Jayhawk women holding an average 3.43 GPA.

To qualify for USTFCCCA All-Academic honors, student-athletes must have compiled a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.25 and have met athletic standards. With the season cut short due to the coronavirus, the athletic standards were limited to the indoor season where student-athletes needed to finish the regular season ranked in the national top 96 in an individual event or ranked in the national top 48 in a relay event.