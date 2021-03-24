👟 Kansas Track & Field Travels to Texas Relays, ORU Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams split for the Texas Relays and Oral Roberts Invitational this weekend, with the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays taking place March 25-27 and the ORU Invitational from March 26-27.

The Jayhawks will send a group of competitors to Austin, Texas for the Texas Relays, which begin on Thursday at 10 a.m., with the combined events. All three days of the Texas Relays will stream on Longhorn Network, while live results will be available here.

The ORU Invitational will begin at 12 p.m., in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday, with competition continuing through Saturday.

The Jayhawks recently competed in their second outdoor meet of the 2021 season at the Missouri Spring Opener, where Kansas won 13 events between the two-day meet. Kansas is scheduled to compete in 12 meets throughout the 2021 campaign, including the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan, Kansas on May 14-16.

NEWS & NOTES

Kansas last competed at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas on March 11-14, where five Jayhawks earned All-American honors, including Zach Bradford (pole vault), Honour Finley (400 meters), Alexandra Emilianov (shot put), Rylee Anderson (high jump) and Samantha Van Hoecke (pole vault).

Coming off the 2019 outdoor season, Kansas returns 16 All-Americans from previous indoor and outdoor seasons, including seven men and nine women’s student-athletes.

Entering the 2021 NCAA outdoor season, Bowerman Watch List honoree Gleb Dudarev is the No. 5 performer in the men’s hammer throw in NCAA history with his mark of 78.04m (256-1 ft.) set at the 2019 Kansas Relays. Dudarev has landed on both Bowerman Watch Lists this season and looks to contend as one of the best hammer throws in collegiate history.

Kansas Head Coach Stanley Redwine is in his 21 st season at KU, where he has coached 20 individual national champions, two Big 12 team titles and one NCAA team championship. Going into the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Redwine was named an assistant coach for Team USA.

Kansas' 2021 outdoor schedule consists of 12 meets that span six states, including the Rock Chalk Classic to be hosted at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas on May 1. The Jayhawks will prepare for the Big 12 Outdoor Championship, which take place on May 14-16 in Manhattan, Kansas, before competing in the NCAA West Preliminary on May 27-29 in Austin, Texas. Qualifiers will then compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 9-12.

UP NEXT

Following this weekend’s split squad action, Kansas will take a week of competition off before competing in the Missouri Invitational on April 9-10. Kansas will host one meet during the 2021 season, the Rock Chalk Classic on May 1.