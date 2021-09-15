⚽️ Kansas Travels East to Face Dartmouth

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas (4-3-1) hits the road for a two-game trip to New England this week. KU will take on Dartmouth Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. CT at Burnham Field. The game will be available on ESPN+ while fans can follow live stats here.

Kansas went 1-1 on its recent homestand and will be looking to bounce back after dropping its last match on Sept. 12 to Washington State. Dartmouth (4-1-1) will also enter Thursday coming off a 1-0 loss to Fairfield on Sept. 12. The match will be the first ever meeting between the Big Green and the Jayhawks.

KU has outshot its opponents through the first eight games by a margin of 96-82. Five players have at least eight shots this season, including senior Rylan Childers (17), freshman Raena Childers (12), sophomore Shira Elinav (10), sophomore Brie Severns (9) and senior Kailey Lane (8).

Elinav will not be available for either game on the trip as she trains with the Israeli national team to participate in their World Cup qualifier on Sept. 19 against Portugal.

Kansas will head to Cambridge, Massachusetts, following the contest to wrap up the non-conference portion of its schedule. KU will square off against Harvard at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 19. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.