👟 Kansas Travels to Missouri for Tom Botts Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams travel to Columbia, Missouri to compete in the Tom Botts Invitational this weekend, which takes place on Friday and Saturday.

Day one of the Tom Botts Invitational begins on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with the field events, followed by the distance carnival beginning at 7:25 p.m. Day two of action picks up on Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The meet marks the fifth outdoor meet of the season for the Jayhawks and the first since the Texas Relays and ORU Invitational, which concluded on March 27. The Kansas men enter the weekend ranked No. 14 in the USTFCCCA Week two ratings index. The Jayhawks opened the season at No. 9 a week earlier.

The Jayhawks have had a strong start to the 2021 outdoor campaign, currently holding six marks in the top-10 of their respective event. Among them are Hussain Al-Hizam (pole vault), Zach Bradford (pole vault), Kyle Rogers (pole vault), Alexandra Emilianov (shot put), Gleb Dudarev (hammer throw) and the women’s 4×400 meter relay.

Kansas is the only program in the country with three individuals rankings in the top-10 of the men’s pole vault.

The Jayhawks return 15 indoor and outdoor seasons, including seven men and nine women’s student-athletes. Among them are Dudarev, who was named to The Bowerman post indoor watch list on March 25. The Bowerman honors the top collegiate track & field athlete in the country at the conclusion of the season.

Follow along with the Jayhawks at the Tom Botts Invitational by following live results here.