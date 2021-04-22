🥎 Kansas Travels to No. 9 Texas for Three-Game Series

AUSTIN, Texas – The Kansas softball team hits the road to face No. 9 Texas in a three-game Big 12 series scheduled to begin on Friday, April 23 at 6 p.m. Action will continue on Saturday, April 24 at 4 p.m. before concluding on Sunday, April 25 at noon. All three games will be available on the Longhorn Network with links on the Kansas softball schedule page.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 5-2 upset victory over No. 23 Wichita State on April 21 at Arrocha Ballpark. With the win, KU improves to 22-17 on the season and takes a 2-7 Big 12 record into Texas. The Longhorns are 32-6 on the year after defeating Texas State 5-4 on Wednesday and are 6-3 in the Big 12 after dropping three games to top-ranked Oklahoma.

The last time KU and UT met was in April 2019 since all Big 12 games were canceled during the 2020 season due to COVID-19. During the 2019 series, Sydnee Ramsey led the Jayhawks with four hits spread over three games and one RBI. Morgyn Wynne followed with three hits of her own and one RBI. Brittany Jackson and Tarin Travieso round out the hits for current Jayhawks on the roster with two and one, respectively. Jackson also scored one run and Travieso tabbed a RBI.

From the circle, Hannah Todd returns with the most innings pitched with 1.2. Travieso is next for returners with 1.1 and one strikeout. Lexy Mills rounds out the group with one inning and one strikeout.

Overall, Texas leads the series 38-16. For games played in Austin, the Longhorns are 16-6 over the Jayhawks. KU has dropped the last nine games to UT, including the last four played in Austin.

Last Outing

The Jayhawks upset No. 23 Wichita State, 5-2, on Wednesday, April 21. This is the third straight win for KU over the Shockers and the second-straight week Kansas has upset a ranked opponent during a midweek matchup. Kansas was led by Jackson and Wynne at the plate as they both went 2-for-4. Jackson scored two runs, and Wynne brought two runners home. Macy Omli recorded a hit of her own while also scoring two runs. Ashlyn Anderson and Cheyenne Hornbuckle also had hits as Anderson and Shelby Gayre picked up RBIs.

From the circle, freshman Kasey Hamilton pitched another complete game for the Jayhawks to improve to 5-7 on the year. Through the seven innings, Hamilton struck out a career-high nine batters while only allowing five hits and giving up one walk.

Up Next

Kansas continues Big 12 action on the road with a three-game series in Waco, Texas at Baylor. The first game is slated for April 30 at 6:30 p.m. It will continue on May 1 at 2 p.m. before concluding on May 2 at noon. Each game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.