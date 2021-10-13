⚽ Kansas Travels to Oklahoma for Thursday Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas (7-8-1, 2-4 Big 12) is headed to Norman, Oklahoma, this week to play the Sooners on Thursday night at John Crain Field. The contest will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Oklahoma and fans can follow live stats here.

The Jayhawks will be looking to continue their momentum from last week after beating No. 23 Baylor and No. 9 West Virginia. It was the first time in program history that Kansas has beaten two ranked opponents in a single week.

Following the week of success, sophomore Brie Severns received a National Player of the Week honor from the United Soccer Coaches and also was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Freshman Raena Childers was awarded Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝟏𝟐 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊@SevernsBrie and @ChildersRaena each received conference honors for their performances last week! 📰 ➝ https://t.co/tokMm6ioEl pic.twitter.com/S55s0OAhCQ — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) October 12, 2021

Sunday’s 2-1 victory over No. 9 West Virginia was an intense battle that ended on a golden goal with seven seconds remaining in double overtime. Severns and Childers connected on both goals in the game. First, in the 13th minute Severns sent a cross into the box that Childers put into the net to tie the game at 1-1.

There would be no scoring for the next 96:53, until the Childers and Severns connection struck again. With 20 seconds remaining in the second overtime, Childers made a slide tackle to start the counterattack. She dribbled the ball up the field before sending a cross over to Severns who finished it off for the game-winner.

Oklahoma (4-9-1, 0-4 Big 12) comes into play on Thursday night looking for their first league win of the season. The Sooners have had a week off since their last game when they fell 2-0 at TCU.

Kansas leads Oklahoma 15-9-2 in the all-time series, including a 5-4-2 mark in Norman. KU is 5-0-1 in its last six games against the Sooners, with three of those games going into overtime. Last season, Kansas had a 4-1 victory at Rock Chalk Park on Nov. 15, 2020. Severns scored two goals in the match, while seniors Italia Bradley and Rylan Childers each added a score.

Kansas will have an opportunity to recover as they have eight days until their next game. The Jayhawks will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to play Texas Tech on Friday, Oct. 22. The game will be at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.