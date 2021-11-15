🏈 Kansas Travels to TCU Saturday for Road Finale
LAWRENCE, Kan. – This week’s FWAA CHEEZ-IT Bowl National Team of the Week Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium for their final road contest of the season on Saturday, November 20.
Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Courtney Lyle (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst) and Lori Petry (sideline) on the call.
Kansas (2-8, 1-6 Big 12) was named the FWAA Cheez-it Bowl National Team of the Week on Monday, after defeating the Texas Longhorns in dramatic fashion in overtime, 57-56, on November 13. The win snapped a 56-game road conference losing streak and marked Kansas’ first win against the Longhorns in Austin.
The Jayhawks totaled 420 yards of total offense, rushing for 218 yards and passing for 202 yards, while not committing a single turnover. Kansas forced the Longhorns into four turnovers, leading to a thrilling 2-point conversion by Jared Casey to put away the Longhorns.
Kansas was led by freshman running back Devin Neal, who rushed for 143 yards on 24 carries, while combining for four total touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 receiving). Neal was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
TCU enters the game with a 4-6 mark overall and 2-5 record in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs have lost four of their last five wins, but their lone win came over nationally ranked Baylor, 30-28, earlier this month. Quarterback Chandler Morris shined against the Bears. Morris went 29-for-41 for 461 yards and two touchdowns. Morris and the Horned Frogs then suffered a setback, falling to Oklahoma State on November 13.
Quick Hits
- Kansas snapped a 56-game road conference losing streak last weekend, topping Texas in Austin, 56-56 in overtime. The 57 points marked the most the Jayhawks have scored since putting up 76 against Nebraska in 2007. The win over the Longhorns marked the first time the Jayhawks have ever won in Austin.
- In the win, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Devin Neal rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, while adding two catches for 26 yards and another touchdown. Neal is the first player in college football this season to have 140+ rushing yards, three-plus rushing touchdowns, 25+ receiving yards and at least one receiving touchdown in the same game. He is the first player since Tulane’s Cameron Carroll (9-26-20) to accomplish the feat. He is the first Power 5 player to do it since Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor in 2019.
- Neal is the first true freshman in college football to accumulate those numbers since Tulane’s Matt Forte in 2004 when he did it against Army. The Lawrence native is also the first Kansas player to have three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in the same game since at least 2000. Neal is also the first Kansas freshman to earn Big 12 Offensive player of the week honors.
- Quarterback Jalon Daniels also had a rushing touchdown in the win, giving Kansas four rushing scores on the day. It marked the first time since 11-17-18 versus Oklahoma that the Jayhawks had four rushing touchdowns. Kansas also had three passing touchdowns. It’s the first time Kansas had at least four rushing touchdowns and at least three passing touchdowns since 2007 versus Nebraska.
- It wasn’t just Neal and the offense having a big day on Saturday. The Kansas defense came up with multiple fumble recoveries and multiple interceptions in the same game since 9-15-18 versus Rutgers. It’s just the fourth time since 2000 that Kansas had at least four rushing scores and three passing scores in the same game.
- Kansas had 21 points off turnovers against Texas on Saturday. The Jayhawks had just 20 points off turnovers the entire nine-game season last year.
- The Jayhawks forced four turnovers against Texas and didn’t commit a turnover on offense. It’s just the seventh time since 2000 that the Jayhawks had a turnover-margin of plus-four or better without committing a turnover.
- Quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another. He’s the first Kansas quarterback to do that in a road game since Todd Reesing in 2008.
- Logan is averaging 6.1 solo tackles per game, which ranks top in the Big 12 Conference and sixth nationally. He ranks second in the Big 12 in total tackles per game at 8.4. He also ranks 17th nationally in kickoff returns at 26.0 yards per return.
- Kwamie Lassiter II hade eight catches last time out against Texas and is now tied for fifth with Willie Vaughn all-time in Kansas school history with 133 career receptions. He would need 22 catches to move up another spot.