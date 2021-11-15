🏈 Kansas Travels to TCU Saturday for Road Finale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – This week’s FWAA CHEEZ-IT Bowl National Team of the Week Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium for their final road contest of the season on Saturday, November 20.

Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Courtney Lyle (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst) and Lori Petry (sideline) on the call.

Kansas (2-8, 1-6 Big 12) was named the FWAA Cheez-it Bowl National Team of the Week on Monday, after defeating the Texas Longhorns in dramatic fashion in overtime, 57-56, on November 13. The win snapped a 56-game road conference losing streak and marked Kansas’ first win against the Longhorns in Austin.

The Jayhawks totaled 420 yards of total offense, rushing for 218 yards and passing for 202 yards, while not committing a single turnover. Kansas forced the Longhorns into four turnovers, leading to a thrilling 2-point conversion by Jared Casey to put away the Longhorns.

Kansas was led by freshman running back Devin Neal, who rushed for 143 yards on 24 carries, while combining for four total touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 receiving). Neal was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

TCU enters the game with a 4-6 mark overall and 2-5 record in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs have lost four of their last five wins, but their lone win came over nationally ranked Baylor, 30-28, earlier this month. Quarterback Chandler Morris shined against the Bears. Morris went 29-for-41 for 461 yards and two touchdowns. Morris and the Horned Frogs then suffered a setback, falling to Oklahoma State on November 13.

Quick Hits