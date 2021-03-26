🎾 Kansas Unrelenting in Win Over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Kansas women’s tennis team defeated West Virginia in an unrelenting 6-1 victory on Friday afternoon at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts. The Jayhawks are now on a two-game win streak, which ties the longest streak of the 2020-21 season.

In doubles play, Carmen Manu and Tiffany Lagarde were uncontested on court three. Court one concluded play first where Nadya Maslova and Anastasia Bovolskaia bested Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni 6-2. However, the Kansas duo of Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming defeated Momoko Nagato and Amber Fuller, 6-4. The Jayhawks headed into singles play with the momentum and the 1-0 lead.

Deming added the to total winning on court six by walkover. Karvouni made quick work of her sets, 6-1 and 6-2, to finish play next. Courts two and three concluded play with victories from Ngounoue (6-1, 6-3) and Manu (3-6, 6-3, 6-3) to increase to Kansas lead to 5-0.

West Virginia was able to finally get in the scoring column, thanks to Bovolskaia’s win on court one. Smagina did not go down quietly, though. The Mountaineer squeaked out a set one 6-4 victory but fell in the following set to Smagina, 3-6. Bovolskaia was able to eventually take the match after a tightly contested battle.

Lastly, Lagarde routed West Virginia’s Anne-Sophie Courteau with set scores of 6-3 and 6-3.

The Jayhawks improve to 7-6 on the year with the Mountaineers falling to 3-5.

Kansas will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the Cyclones of Iowa State on Sunday, March 28 at 10 a.m.