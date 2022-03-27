🥎 Kansas Upended in Final Game Against No. 23 Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball fell in its final game of the conference opening series against Texas 11-2 on Sunday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.

Kansas now has a 10-18 overall record and dropped to 0-3 in Big 12 play. Texas, ranked No. 23, moves to 26-9-1 and 3-0 in conference.

The Jayhawks fell behind early after giving up six runs in the top of the first inning. The Longhorns added one more in the top of the third to take a 7-0 lead.

The Jayhawks were able to put a couple of runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Olivia Bruno hit her fourth home run of the season and brought Lyric Moore home with her.

Going into the top of the fifth, Kansas was down 7-2 and Texas added four more to take an 11-2 lead. Kansas was unable to score in the bottom of the fifth, which caused the game to end due to a run rule.

Savanna DesRochers led the offense as she went 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles. Bruno went 1-for-2 with her two-run home run.

Up Next

The Jayhawks are back in action at home on Wednesday, March 30 as they host Missouri for the Border Showdown. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT.