🥎 Kansas Upended in Final Game of Judi Garman Classic

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Kansas Softball team could not come away from the Judi Garman Classic with a win as it fell 7-2 on Saturday afternoon against Utah.

The Jayhawks now have a 7-11 record on the season.

Kansas gave up two runs in the first inning off of a two-run homer. Utah held the 2-0 lead until the fourth inning when Kansas put one on the board. Lyric Moore led off with a double to left field to put one on with no outs. A couple of batters later, Madison Hirsch hit a double to bring in Moore and make it a one run game.

It was a 2-1 game until the bottom of the fifth. Kansas put in Kasey Hamilton to relieve Katie Brooks, but Utah was still able to add to their lead. The Utes scored two runs to go up 4-1.

In the top of the sixth, Shelby Gayre attempted to get a fire started for the Jayhawks as she hit a solo bomb to center field and cut Utah’s lead in half. Within two was the closest Kansas would come for the remainder of the game.

In the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded, Utah hit a base-clearing hit to pull ahead 7-2. Kansas went down 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh and that was the end of the game.

Gayre led the offense with one home run, followed by Moore and Hirsch, each with a double. Hirsch also had an RBI.

Up Next

The Jayhawks are back in action at home on Thursday as they take on Missouri State to open up the Jayhawk Invitational. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT.