⛳ Kansas Vaults Up Leaderboard as Second Round is Suspended

WOLCOTT, Colo. – Kansas women’s golf has improved eight places during its second round at the Golfweek Big Sky Classic at Red Sky Golf Club, Tuesday. With multiple weather delays early in the afternoon, the event was suspended due to darkness and has been reduced to a 36-hole event that will be completed Wednesday.

Kansas started the second round tied for 19th and is currently in 11th place at +17 overall with just over two-thirds of the second round completed. The Jayhawks, who are +5 for the second round, are one shot from the top 10 and five shots from seventh position heading into Wednesday’s completion of the event.

KU senior Pear Pooratanaopa is 2-under in her second round with five holes to play. She is tied for 17th individually at 3-over as is super-senior Sera Tadokoro, who is 3-over in her second round with six holes remaining. Senior Lauren Heinlein is 2-over with five holes left in her second round and is tied for 44th. Senior Abby Glynn is also 2-over with five holes remaining and freshman Jordan Rothman is 7-over with four holes left. Freshman Caroline Wales, who is playing as an individual, did complete her round.

Teams will tee off at 10:45 a.m. (Central) completing their second and final round of the Golfweek Big Sky Classic. Live scoring for the final holes of the event can be found here via Golfstat.com.