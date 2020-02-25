🎾 Kansas Victorious Over Tulsa, 6-1

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis evened its spring dual record at 4-4 Tuesday afternoon at the Jayhawk Tennis Center with a convincing 6-1 victory over the visiting Hurricane of Tulsa.

Billed to be a top-50 matchup between the two teams heading into the match initially, Tulsa (8-4) had moved up in the latest ITA Team Rankings released earlier today, from No. 36 to No. 33; while the Jayhawks, previously No. 42 in the nation, remained in the top-50 at No. 50.

The Jayhawks got out to an early lead by earning the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. After Tulsa claimed the match at the No. 3 position, KU sophomore Sonia Smagina and her partner, freshman Carmen Roxana Manu, the nationally ranked 32nd-duo in the NCAA took care of Tulsa’s Megan Hopton and Laia Conde Monfort on court two, 6-2. Shortly thereafter, No. 46-ranked sophomore Malkia Ngounoue and her partner, freshman Luniuska Delgado, beat Golden Hurricanes Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner, 6-3, to claim the doubles point for the Jayhawks and put them ahead on the scoreboard, 1-0, heading into singles play.

KU kept its momentum going, winning five of the six individual matches played this afternoon. Senior Maria Toran Ribes defeated Lian Benedejcic of Tulsa, 6-3, 6-1, to earn another quick point for the Jayhawks on court six. In the visiting team’s lone victory of the day, Tulsa’s Monfort beat Delgado, 6-4, 6-1, at the No. 4 position, making the overall match score 2-1 in favor of the home team. KU then went to work, finishing out the match with four-straight victories inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center. No. 74-ranked Smagina bested No. 92 Okalova in a hard-fought contest, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) on court one. Manu defeated Ploner, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, at No. 3 singles while fellow Kansas freshman Vasiliki Karvouni put away Tulsa’s Marina Davtyan on court six by scores of 6-3, 7-5. On court two, Ngounoue and Tulsa’s Shura Poppe battled it out until the very end, with the Jayhawk sophomore coming out on top, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, to end today’s competition.