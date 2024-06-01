🏐 Kansas Visits Lake Como on Scenic Saturday

MILAN, Italy – Saturday, June 1st was one of the most anticipated days of the Kansas Volleyball European Tour as the Jayhawks made their way to Milan, Italy – but not before stopping off for a few hours at Lake Como.

Lake Como is an upscale resort area with impressive scenery at the foothills of the Alps. The lake is the third largest in Italy with an area of 56 square miles, and its stunning natural beauty has made it a destination for celebrities, including actors and musicians who call the area home.

Once off the bus from Modena, the Jayhawks had nearly three hours to explore the area. The team broke up into small groups and headed out for lunch, sightseeing and shopping before regrouping to head back to Milan, where they checked into their hotel before dinner in the city.

Saturday was an extra special day for one member of the Jayhawk travel party as outside hitter Rhian Swanson celebrated her 20th birthday while surrounded by her teammates.

“When I started playing volleyball in 4th grade, I never imagined it would bring me to Italy,” Swanson said. “Getting to celebrate my 20th birthday in Lake Como with my best friends has been a dream.”

Swanson was surprised with dessert and serenaded by her teammates singing ‘Happy Birthday’ at dinner. A native of McPherson, Kansas, Swanson is entering her junior season with the Jayhawks.

“I spent the day walking around town and took tons of pictures,” Swanson continued. “I had lunch with Caroline Bien, Bryn McGehe, and Brynn Kirsch at Da Pietro, then I went shopping at the little shops in town and bought bracelets for my mom and sister. Our team dinner at Peperino was amazing, especially my birthday dessert of tiramasu. Thank you to KU Volleyball for this once in a lifetime opportunity!”

Sunday is the penultimate day of Kansas’ European Tour and the final match day for the Jayhawks. The team will have a few hours in the morning to tour and shop in Milan before facing an Italian Federation Team later that afternoon. The Jayhawks’ competition has been increasing throughout the tour, and Sunday’s match figures to provide Kansas its greatest challenge on the trip.

Match Schedule

May 24 – vs. Vasas Óbuda (Budapest, Hungary) – Kansas 3, Vasas 1

May 25 – vs. Vasas Óbuda (Budapest, Hungary) – Kansas 3, Vasas 0

May 28 – vs. Slovenia U20 (Maribor, Slovenia) – Kansas 3, Slovenia 0

May 29 – vs. Slovenia U20 (Maribor, Slovenia) – Kansas, Slovenia 0

May 31 – vs. B1 Volley Modena (Modena, Italy) – Kansas 2, Volley Modena 2

June 2 – vs. Italian Federation Team (Milan, Italy)