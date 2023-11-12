🏀 Kansas Visits Penn State Monday for First Road Trip

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball hits the road for the first time in the 2023-24 season as the Jayhawks head to University Park, Pennsylvania to face Penn State on Monday, Nov. 13.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on B1G Network, with Jason Ross, Jr. and Christy Winters Scott on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas enters the contest 1-0 on the year following an 88-46 victory over Northwestern State in the season opener on Nov. 8 at Allen Fieldhouse. In that game, the Jayhawks knocked down a single-game school record 16 three-pointers, shooting 50.0% (16-of-32) from long range.

Penn State is 2-0 on the year with victories over Bucknell (94-51) and Navy (107-44). The Lady Lions are averaging better than 100 points per game and shooting 42.9% (21-of-49) from three-point range.

The Jayhawks were picked to finish third in the Big 12 Conference during the 2023-24 season. Kansas earned a top-three conference projection for the fourth time in league history, and the first since being picked second prior to the 2009-10 season.

Kansas returns four starters and seven letterwinners from last year’s team, led by Preseason All-Big 12 selections Taiyanna Jackson, Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter. The super-senior trio is back for their third year together at Kansas. Jackson was a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection, while Franklin also earned a spot on the team and Kersgeiter received honorable mention.

Jackson opened her super-senior season with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds against Northwestern State. It marked her 28th career double-double, which is tied for the fourth-most in Kansas women’s basketball history. Kersgieter tied for the team lead with 17 points against NSU, hitting 5-of-8 three-point attempts. In the game, Kersgieter moved into the top 10 on KU’s all-time scoring list and she enters the Penn State game with 1,576 points in her career. Franklin scored six points against NSU on 2-of-4 shooting from three-point range in 25 minutes of action. In the process, she surpassed the Kansas record for career minutes played, currently at 3,980.

Up Next

Kansas plays its first of three-straight neutral site contests on Saturday, Nov. 18, as the Jayhawks head to Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, to face the Kansas City Roos in a game that will tip off at 3:15 p.m. CT.