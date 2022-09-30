🏐 Kansas Volleyball Plays No. 13 Baylor at Home

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 12-3 (2-1 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks (RV) will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on October 1 to take on No. 13 Baylor (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) at 11 a.m. CT.

Saturday will be Kansas’ Crimson Out match with a t-shirt giveaway.

Quick Hits

The Jayhawks topped Baylor back on September 25, 2020 where Kansas won 3-2 in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

KU is coming off a 3-0 sweep against the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks are on a two-match win streak in Big 12 play.

Head Coach Ray Bechard, who is currently in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks, has a career record of 24-23 against the Bears.

Kansas has not played a ranked opponent since taking on No. 1 Texas on September 21.

At McCasland Field House against the Sooners, KU hit .490 for the match, only committing one attack error in set one.

Kansas held OU to .165 hitting.

Two Jayhawks had zero attack errors against the Sooners in the straight set win, super-senior Rachel Langs (10 kills, 13 attempts) and sophomore Camryn Turner (six kills, nine attempts).

The last time the Jayhawks played at home, KU sold out in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on September 21 when the Kansas took on No. 1 Texas in a five set thriller.

Side-By-Side Comparison

Kansas is currently sitting with a 12-3 record while Baylor is 11-3.

The Jayhawks lead the Bears with 13.774 digs per set to 12.6.

In blocks per set, Kansas is ahead 2.9-2.7.

Kansas and Baylor are tied in aces per set, with both averaging 1.4.

On September 28, the Jayhawks topped Oklahoma 3-0 on the road while Baylor fell to Iowa State 3-1 in Ames, Iowa.

Series History

The Baylor Bears lead in the all-time series 29-26 and have won the last three matches. The last time the Jayhawks and Bears met was on October 15, 2021, where Baylor earned a 3-1 win at home in Waco, Texas. After going into extra points in the first set, Kansas defeated the Bears 25-15 in set two. Then freshman Camryn Turner led the Jayhawks with 24 assists, with then freshman Caroline Bien tallying 12 kills and a .300 hitting percentage with three errors in 30 attacks. Then redshirt senior Anezka Szabo added eight kills and a team-best .333 hitting percentage. The night before on October 14, Baylor walked away victorious in another four-set match up.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Caroline Bien has tallied double digits kills in nine out of 15 matches during the 2022 campaign, with a season-high 16 kills against No. 22 Utah and UNLV.

Bien had double-doubles against Wichita State on 9/8 (11 kills, 10 digs) and versus UCF on 9/16 (10 kills and 11 digs).

Sophomore Camryn Turner is currently sitting at 507 assists on the season.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady leads the Jayhawks in kills with 152, while Bien is close behind in second with 146. Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley is in third with 86 kills.

Dooley is leading the Jayhawk defense with 62 total blocks, averaging 1.17 blocks per set.

Junior Kennedy Farris has tallied 195 digs with a season high 19 digs against UNLV on 9/9.

Kansas Notables

Leading the Jayhawks in the Big 12 rankings is super-senior Rachel Langs in fourth for hitting percentage with .413. She ranks 18th nationally. Not far behind Langs is graduate transfer Lauren Dooley in fifth with .399 and 25th nationally. Sophomore London Davis in sixth with .394. Langs finds herself fifth in the conference for blocks with 56 total blocks, averaging 1.22 blocks per set, which is 60th nationally. Dooley is seventh overall with 62 blocks (1.17) and 80th nationally. Super-senior Anezka Szabo is eighth with 41 blocks (1.11). In assists with 507, 9.57 assists per set, sophomore Camryn Turner ranks sixth in the conference and 56th in the country. Closing out for the Jayhawks in the conference rankings is junior libero Kennedy Farris in sixth place for digs with a total of 195 assists and averaging 3.68 assists per set.

Up Next

Kansas will hit the road once again for Big 12 play as the Jayhawks take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa next week on October 7. The match will be held in Hilton Coliseum at 6:30 p.m. CT and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will stream the match.