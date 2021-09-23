🏐 Kansas Volleyball to Open Big 12 Play at Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Riding a six-match winning streak, Kansas Volleyball opens Big 12 conference play this weekend with a trip to Lubbock, Texas, to face Texas Tech in matches on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, at United Supermarkets Arena. Both matches begin at 6 p.m. and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks, who were picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll, open league play with a record of 8-3 while Texas Tech, who was picked seventh, is 10-3. Kansas brings a six-match winning streak into conference play after sweeping the Kansas Invitational and the Jayhawk Classic over the past two weekends at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence.

Offensively, Kansas is led by super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser, who leads the team and ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 123 kills, which is an average of 3.32 per set. Mosser also leads the Jayhawks with 11 service aces, while ranking fourth on the team with 14 blocks (3 solo, 11 assist).

Two-time defending Big 12 Rookie of the Week Caroline Bien surpassed both the 100-career kill and 100-career dig milestones during the Jayhawk Classic last weekend. She enters the start of conference play ranked 10th in the Big 12 with 112 digs, which is an average of 3.03 per set.

Sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford put away a season-high 11 kills in the 3-0 win against Albany (9/18), giving her 73 kills (1.97 per set) for the year. Crawford also leads the Jayhawks and ranks 10th in the Big 12 with an attack percentage of .348.

Rachel Langs, a senior middle blocker from Fairview, Texas, leads Kansas in total blocks with 48 (1.33 per set), which ranks sixth in the Big 12. Redshirt-senior Anezka Szabo is second on the team with 41 blocks (2 solo, 39 assist), while Crawford ranks third with 34 (5 solo, 29 assist).

Sophomore setter Elise McGhie has recorded has dished out at least 13 assists in each match this season, topping the 30-assist mark on three occasions with a career-high of 50 against Wake Forest (9/3). For the year, McGhie is averaging 7.70 assists and 1.46 digs per set.

Kansas is 34-17 all-time against Texas Tech and winners of three straight and 20 of the last 21 matches dating back to 2010. The Jayhawks were unsuccessful against TTU in their last visit to Lubbock, falling in five sets during the 2019 season, but they’ve won three straight against the Red Raiders including a pair of four-set victories to close out the 2020 fall portion of the schedule. Kansas had never defeated Texas Tech prior to the arrival of KU head coach Ray Bechard, who is 34-12 against the Red Raiders during his career.

Following the Texas Tech series, Kansas will host Iowa State on Oct. 1-2 at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena for its conference home opener. Both matches will begin at 4 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.