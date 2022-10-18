🏐 Kansas Volleyball Travels to Morgantown for West Virginia Match

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 14-5 (4-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will play the 7-12 (0-6 Big 12) West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday (October 19) at WVU Coliseum with the match beginning at 4 p.m. CT. The match will be televised on ESPNU.

Quick Hits

Ray Bechard, who is currently in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks, has a career record of 16-6 against the Mountaineers. Bechard first defeated WVU 3-1 on September 4, 1999.

Kansas leads the Big 12 Conference in blocks, averaging 2.73 blocks per set with Rachel Langs leading KU with 1.25 blocks per set. The Jayhawks also lead the conference in opponent hitting percentage, .167.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady tallied a school record seven service aces in a five-set match against Texas Tech on October 15. The previous record was five service aces set by Melissa Grieb (10/1/2008 vs. Kansas State) and Jennifer Graft (10/26/2002 at Oklahoma).

Sophomore Caroline Bien reached her 500th career kill as a Jayhawk against Iowa State on October 7. She enters Saturday’s match with 522 kills.

Junior Kennedy Farris is 20 digs away from earning her 1,000th career dig as a libero for Kansas.

Kansas is 5-1 on the road this season with wins at Utah, Army, Kansas City, Kansas State and Oklahoma. The Jayhawks were 6-6 on the road last year.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Kansas is currently sitting with a 14-5 record while West Virginia is 7-12.

The Jayhawks are averaging 12.83 kills per set while WVU is averaging 11.62.

KU is sitting with 11.66 assists per set with the Mountaineers having 10.63 assists per set.

In digs per set, Kansas leads 13.84-13.49.

The Jayhawk defense is dominating with 2.73 blocks per set compared to West Virginia’s 2.34.

In points per set, KU is ahead of the Mountaineers 16.94-15.36.

Series History

The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 16-6 with the West Virginia Mountaineers. The last time the teams met, the Jayhawks and Mountaineers played two matches in two days. West Virginia swept the series 2-0. Freshman Caroline Bien tallied 19 kills with senior Rachel Langs recording 14 kills. Freshman Camryn Turner tallied 61 assists and 23 digs. Junior Kennedy Farris earned two service aces and 15 digs.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Camryn Turner has tallied 10 double-doubles in 19 matches. Turner had double-doubles against LMU (8/27), Army (9/2), UConn (9/3), Kansas City (9/7), Lipscomb (9/15), Omaha (9/17), Kansas State (9/24), Baylor (10/1), Iowa State (10/7) and TCU (10/12).

Turner is currently sitting at 646 assists and 63 kills.

Redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady is leading the Jayhawks with 198 kills, while sophomore Caroline Bien is in second with 186. Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley has recorded 115 kills for Kansas.

Elnady currently has 30 service aces on the season with a school record seven aces in a five-set match against Texas Tech on October 15.

Super-senior Rachel Langs has 48 blocks on the season.

Up Next

Kansas will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday (October 26) at 6 p.m. CT in Schollmaier Arena. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.