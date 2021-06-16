🏐 Kansas Volleyball's Big 12 Schedule Announced

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 announced the 2021 conference volleyball schedule, featuring a double round-robin format of 16 matches scheduled in eight double-headers.

The Jayhawks host Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma and TCU, while facing Texas Tech, Baylor, West Virginia and Kansas State on the road.

Kansas opens Big 12 play at Texas Tech Sept. 24-25 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Jayhawks concluded the fall slate of matches last season with a sweep of the Red Raiders.

After opening at Texas Tech, KU hosts Iowa State (Oct. 1-2) and Texas (Oct. 8-9) for a four-match home stand. The Jayhawks split the 2020 season series with ISU, and were aided by a 25-kill performance by returning super senior Jenny Mosser in KU’s five-set victory.

Kansas then travels to Waco, Texas to face Baylor Oct. 14-15 in a rematch of the season-opening series from a year ago. KU opened the season with a five-set victory over the Lady Bears and were one of only two teams to beat BU in conference play.

Oklahoma visits Lawrence for a two-match set Oct. 29-30 before the Jayhawks travel to Morgantown to face WVU Nov. 4-5.

Kansas hosts TCU Nov. 19-20 for the final home stand of the season, and look to move to 4-0 in 2021 against the Horned Frogs. Due to scheduling conflicts and cancelations from TCU, the Jayhawks were forced to play their two-match series with TCU during the spring slate of the 2020-21 schedule, beating the Horned Frogs in four sets each match.

The Dillons Sunflower Showdown marks the end of the 2021 slate with the Jayhawks traveling to Bramlage Coliseum Nov. 26-27. Kansas topped Kansas State in the series opening match in four sets last season, before splitting the series with KSU.

All dates and times are subject to change. The Jayhawks will announce their own non-conference schedule and match times at a later date.

The 2021 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team will be announced on Tuesday, June 22, followed by the Preseason Poll on Wednesday, June 23.

Kansas season tickets are available now and can be purchased through the Kansas ticket office or through KUAthletics.com.