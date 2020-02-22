Open Search
Men's Basketball

Kansas vs. AP No. 1 Opponents

Saturday’s 64-61 win over No.1 Baylor marks the first time Kansas played a top-ranked team in over three seasons and just the fourth time since 2008. All-time, Kansas has faced the nation’s top squad on 25 occasions since the AP began releasing a poll during the 1949-50 season, with 15 of those contests coming in regular-season play. The match-up with the Bears marked just the second time Kansas took on a No. 1 team in a true road game, with the previous a 61-44 win over Kansas State in Manhattan on March 8, 1958.

KU is 9-16 all-time against No. 1, but is 7-5 against top-ranked foes since the 1989-90 season. Bill Self’s KU squads are 4-2 when meeting No. 1, with the previous to today’s contest a 77-75 win over Duke in the 2016 Champions Classic in New York.

Kansas vs. AP No. 1 teams (Since 1989-90)
KU RankDateOpponentSiteW/LScore
NR11/22/89#1 UNLVNew YorkW91-77
#23/10/90#1 OklahomaKansas CityL77-95
#93/27/93#1 IndianaAuburn HillsW83-77
#712/3/94#1 UMassAnaheimW81-75
NR3/19/00#1 DukeWinston-SalemL64-69
#61/25/03#1 ArizonaLawrenceL74-91
#1011/25/06#1 FloridaLas VegasW82-80
#44/5/08#1 North CarolinaSan AntonioW84-66
#64/2/12#1 KentuckyNew OrleansL59-67
#511/18/14#1 KentuckyIndianapolisL40-72
#711/15/16#1 DukeNew YorkW77-75
#32/22/20#1 BaylorWacoW64-61
