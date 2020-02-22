Kansas vs. AP No. 1 Opponents

Saturday’s 64-61 win over No.1 Baylor marks the first time Kansas played a top-ranked team in over three seasons and just the fourth time since 2008. All-time, Kansas has faced the nation’s top squad on 25 occasions since the AP began releasing a poll during the 1949-50 season, with 15 of those contests coming in regular-season play. The match-up with the Bears marked just the second time Kansas took on a No. 1 team in a true road game, with the previous a 61-44 win over Kansas State in Manhattan on March 8, 1958.

KU is 9-16 all-time against No. 1, but is 7-5 against top-ranked foes since the 1989-90 season. Bill Self’s KU squads are 4-2 when meeting No. 1, with the previous to today’s contest a 77-75 win over Duke in the 2016 Champions Classic in New York.