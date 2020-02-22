Kansas vs. AP No. 1 Opponents
Saturday’s 64-61 win over No.1 Baylor marks the first time Kansas played a top-ranked team in over three seasons and just the fourth time since 2008. All-time, Kansas has faced the nation’s top squad on 25 occasions since the AP began releasing a poll during the 1949-50 season, with 15 of those contests coming in regular-season play. The match-up with the Bears marked just the second time Kansas took on a No. 1 team in a true road game, with the previous a 61-44 win over Kansas State in Manhattan on March 8, 1958.
KU is 9-16 all-time against No. 1, but is 7-5 against top-ranked foes since the 1989-90 season. Bill Self’s KU squads are 4-2 when meeting No. 1, with the previous to today’s contest a 77-75 win over Duke in the 2016 Champions Classic in New York.
|Kansas vs. AP No. 1 teams (Since 1989-90)
|KU Rank
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|W/L
|Score
|NR
|11/22/89
|#1 UNLV
|New York
|W
|91-77
|#2
|3/10/90
|#1 Oklahoma
|Kansas City
|L
|77-95
|#9
|3/27/93
|#1 Indiana
|Auburn Hills
|W
|83-77
|#7
|12/3/94
|#1 UMass
|Anaheim
|W
|81-75
|NR
|3/19/00
|#1 Duke
|Winston-Salem
|L
|64-69
|#6
|1/25/03
|#1 Arizona
|Lawrence
|L
|74-91
|#10
|11/25/06
|#1 Florida
|Las Vegas
|W
|82-80
|#4
|4/5/08
|#1 North Carolina
|San Antonio
|W
|84-66
|#6
|4/2/12
|#1 Kentucky
|New Orleans
|L
|59-67
|#5
|11/18/14
|#1 Kentucky
|Indianapolis
|L
|40-72
|#7
|11/15/16
|#1 Duke
|New York
|W
|77-75
|#3
|2/22/20
|#1 Baylor
|Waco
|W
|64-61