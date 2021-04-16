⚾ Kansas vs. Baylor Series Opener Postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to inclement weather in Lawrence, Kansas baseball’s series opener against Baylor has been postponed.

The two teams are now slated to play a doubleheader Saturday, April 17 starting at noon. The second game of the day will follow 40 minutes after the completion of game one. The series finale on Sunday is scheduled for noon.

Fans that purchased a ticket to Friday’s postponed game vs. Baylor will receive information via email from the Kansas ticket office regarding reimbursement. Tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader are now available for purchase. Season ticket holders and fans that purchased tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled game, those tickets will be valid for both games Saturday starting at noon.

