⚾ Kansas vs. Kansas State Schedule Altered

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to impending inclement weather in the Lawrence area, today’s series opening game has been moved up to begin at 3 p.m. and changed to a doubleheader. Game two will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Saturday’s game will start at 1 p.m. to conclude the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, leaving Sunday as an option to close the series if weather forces a cancellation Saturday.

Today’s tickets are valid for both games of the doubleheader and tickets purchased for Saturday’s game are still valid for the contest tomorrow.

Fans who purchased tickets for Sunday, will be refunded if the game is not played on Sunday. If the game is not played on Saturday, and is rescheduled for Sunday – fans will receive refunds for the Saturday game and will be asked to purchase new tickets for the Sunday contest.

For fans that have not purchased tickets, visit KUAthletics.com/Tickets or call (785) 864-3141.