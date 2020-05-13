🏈 2007 Kansas vs. Nebraska Re-Airs Saturday At Noon
LAWRENCE, Kan. – In one of the most high-scoring games in Kansas football history, the Jayhawks defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 76-39, on Homecoming on Nov. 3, 2007, which will be streamed live on the @KUAthletics Facebook page beginning Saturday, May 16 at 12 p.m. (CT), brought to you by our partners at Pizza Hut.
The 2007 homecoming showdown was one for the record books, as it is the most points allowed and the most touchdowns allowed in a single game (11) in Nebraska football history. In addition, Kansas’ 76 points scored is the third-largest scoring output by the Jayhawks in program history.
In addition, Spectrum Sports, Cox Cable and Midco Sports plan to broadcast the 2007 Kansas vs. Nebraska game presented by Pizza Hut, Rally House and Delta Dental and fans are encouraged to check your local listings for air times.
Re-Air Information brought to you by Pizza Hut
When: Saturday, May 16 at noon
Where: Facebook.com/KUAthletics
Other Viewing Options: Cox Cable, Midco Sports, Spectrum Sports
- Les Miles is 1-1 in his career against Nebraska, earning a victory over the Huskers on Oct. 19, 2002 as the head coach at Oklahoma State in a 24-21 victory.
- Tony Sands is second in Kansas program history for most yards rushing in three consecutive games, facing Nebraska, Colorado and Missouri for a total of 556 yards in 1991.
- Brandon McAnderson is tied for first in program history for rushing touchdowns in a single game with four against Nebraska in 2007.
- Gale Sayers is tied for the program record for longest rush with a 99-yard run vs. Nebraska on Nov. 9, 1963. The mark is tied for No. 1 in NCAA history.
- Of the 16 1,000-yard individual rushing seasons in Kansas football history, 11 of them included a game against Nebraska with Wade Stinson tallying 121 yards on 15 attempts with two touchdowns in 1950 against the Huskers.
- Gale Sayers tallied two 100-yard rushing games against NU, finishing with 107 yards Nov. 10, 1962 and 144 yards Nov. 9, 1963.
- Kelly Donohoe finished his career with two passes of 80-yards or more against the Huskers – a 89-yard completion in 1988 and an 80-yard pass in 1989. The 89-yard pass-and-catch from Donohoe to Willie Vaughn is the fourth longest pass play in Kansas history.
- Adam Barmann finished with the eighth highest passing yards in a game in KU history, tallying 405 against Nebraska Sept. 30, 2006, while Todd Reesing finished tied with 18th with 354 passing yards against the Huskers Nov. 3, 2007.
- Reesing finished his career with three games of 230-or-more passing yards against Nebraska, including a 354-yard outing in 2007 and a 304-yard game in 2008.
- Dezmon Briscoe tallied the 16th -most receiving yards in a game in 2008, tallying 176 yards against the Huskers on Nov. 8, 2008. Briscoe is also tied for second in single game touchdown receptions with three against Nebraska Nov. 3, 2007, and finished with three, three-touchdown performances in his career.
- Barmann finished with the ninth best single game total for total yards against Nebraska in 2006, tallying 410 yards (405 passing, 5 rushing).
- Reesing holds the KU single game record for passing touchdowns, tallying six touchdowns vs. Nebraska on Nov. 3, 2007
- McAnderson finished with 24 total points against Nebraska in 2007, which tied a Kansas’ game record for most points scored.
- David Harris tallied a Kansas program record 15 receptions against Nebraska Oct. 21, 1972.
- John Zook set a then-program record with 15 tackles by a defensive lineman against Nebraska on Oct. 14, 1967.
- In 1952, Kansas held Nebraska to only seven rushing yards, which is 11th-best total in program history.
- Of the top 10 rushing performances in KU history, the Jayhawks have tallied four performances against the Huskers, including the second highest total of 567 yards in 1983.
- Kansas tied a program record with 34 first downs in 2007, tying the mark set in 1923 when the Jayhawks played Washington (Mo.).
- The 2007 meeting between Nebraska and KU finished with 115 combined points, the most in Kansas program history, and the 76 points KU scored are the third most in KU history.
- In the 2007 meeting, KU finished with 11 touchdowns, the most that Nebraska has allowed in a game in program history.
- Kansas and Nebraska first played in 1892 with KU winning 12-0 under A.W. Shepard as head coach.