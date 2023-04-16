🎾 No. 22 Kansas falls to No. 16 Oklahoma on Senior Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 22 Kansas fell to No. 16 Oklahoma 4-2, at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Senior Day on Sunday. Kansas recognized seniors Roxana Manu and Malkia Ngounoue as well as senior manager Ben Stove.

Kansas fell to 14-6 overall, including 4-5 in Big 12 play. Kansas will now get set for the Big 12 Championship, which will be hosted in Lawrence from April 20-23.

In doubles action, Kansas’ Maria Titova and Tamari Gagoshidze fell to No. 34 Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth 6-1. Julia Garcia Ruiz and Dana Guzman clinched the doubles point for Oklahoma, taking down Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey 7-5.

No. 50 Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren did not finish their match against No. 15 Carmen Corley and Ivana Corley with a score of 5-5.

In singles play, Mariana Manyoma Velasquez lost to Emma Staker 0-6, 2-6. Kansas’ Heike Janse Van Vuuren put the Jayhawks on the board by defeating Pisareva 6-3, 6-4. Emma Staker bounced back for Oklahoma, beating Tamari Gagoshidze 6-0, 6-2.

Trailing 3-1, Kansas’ Titova took down C. Corley 6-3, 6-3 to bring the score to 3-2. No. 57 Sleeth clinched the match for Oklahoma, defeating No. 64 Ngounoue 7-6 (8), 6-3. Manu did not finish her match against No. 89 Guzman.

Doubles

#50 Ngounoue / Vuuren vs. #15 C. Corley / I. Corley 5-5 (DNF)

Gagoshidze / Titova lost to #34 Pisareva / Sleeth 1-6

Manu / Massey lost to Garcia Ruiz / Guzman 5-7

Singles