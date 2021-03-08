🥎 Kansas Softball Weekend Schedule Changes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to potential inclement weather in Lawrence on Thursday, Kansas softball’s doubleheader scheduled for March 11 has been moved to Wednesday, March 10 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.

The Jayhawks and Jackrabbits have also agreed to a single game on Thursday, March 11 at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The rest of the Rock Chalk Tournament schedule between KU, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa is to be decided as officials and administration monitor approaching weather.

For more information and updates, follow Kansas softball through the Kansas Jayhawks app, KUAthletics.com and social media.