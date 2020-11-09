🏈 Kansas vs. Texas Slated for 2:30 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Longhorns will kickoff at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 21 on ESPN2, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

The game will mark Kansas’ 20th meeting with Texas in the series history, with Texas holding a 16-3 series advantage. Last year in Austin, it was an offensive shootout until the final whistle, with Texas edging the Jayhawks, 50-48.

The meeting between the Jayhawks and Longhorns will be the 11th game to take place in Lawrence, with Texas holding the series advantage, 7-3. In three of the last four meetings between Kansas and Texas, the game was decided by one score.