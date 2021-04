LAWRENCE, Kan. – The schedule for the two-game midweek series against Texas Southern has been altered due to impending inclement weather.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader Tuesday, April 6 starting at 3 p.m. The second game will be approximately 40 minutes after game one.

The series was originally scheduled for a 6 p.m., start time Tuesday with the second game starting at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 7.