🎾 No. 20 Kansas Falls to No. 43 Texas Tech in Lubbock

Lubbock, Tex. – The No. 20 Kansas Women’s Tennis team (11-4) fell to No. 43 Texas Tech (11-6) on Friday afternoon at the McLeod Tennis Center, 6-1.

In doubles play, No. 50 Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova took down No. 61 Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren 6-4. Kate Dmitrichenko and Camryn Stepp earned the doubles point for Texas Tech, defeating Carmen Roxana Manu and Jocelyn Massey 6-4. Tamari Gagoshidze and Maria Titova did not finish their match against Olivia Peet and Cristina Tiglea.

The Lady Raiders kept their momentum going and won the first singles point building them a 2-0 cushion. On court 4, Heike Van Vurren was defeated by Kate Dmitrichenko, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 56 Malkia Ngounoue trimmed the overall team score to 1-2 by earning a 6-3, 6-1 victory on court 1 against Olivia Peet. Texas Tech went up 1-3 after Gagoshidze fell to Komac 6-2, 6-3 on court 5. Oreshchenkova clinched the overall dual-match win for the Lady Raiders with a hard-fought 3-6, 6-0, 1-6 victory on court 6 against Velasquez.

Playing out the remaining singles match, Titova fell to Sayfetdinova 6-7 (3), 3-6 on court 2, and Manu lost on court 3 to Tiglea 5-7, 6-3, 0-1 (7).

Next up the Jayhawks will travel to play No. 56 TCU on Sunday, March 24th at 1 p.m. CT.

Doubles – Order of finish (1, 2)

#50 Komac / Sayfetdinova (TT) def. #61 Ngounoue / Vuuren (KAN), 4-6 Gagoshidze / Titova (KAN) vs. Peet / Tiglea (TT) 4-5, unfinished Dmitrichenko / Stepp (TT) def. Manu / Massey (KAN), 4-6

Singles – Order of finish (4, 1, 5, 6, 2, 3)