🏈 Kansas vs. Texas to Kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ season finale on December 12 against Texas will kickoff at 2:30 p.m., CT from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on ESPNU.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and the Longhorns will be the 20th in the series history and the 11th game played in Lawrence. Texas owns the series advantage at 16-3, including a 7-3 mark in Lawrence. KU’s last victory over Texas came on November 19, 2016, when Matthew Wyman hit a 25-yard field goal to win in overtime.

Last year’s contest between Kansas and Texas went down to the wire, with Texas winning, 48-50, on a field goal as time expired. The Jayhawks tallied 569 yards of total offense in the game, the 16th most in a game in Kansas football history.

The 2:30 p.m., CT kickoff will be the third of the season for the Jayhawks, while it will be their second time on ESPNU this season. Prior to its meeting with Texas, KU will take on Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, December 5 at 11 a.m., on FS2.