🎾 Kansas Wins Battle against No. 23 Washington, 5-2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis (3-4) picked up a big 5-2 win on its home court Sunday afternoon against the 23rd-ranked Washington Huskies.

Washington (8-3) earned the doubles point to open the match through wins on courts one and three. At doubles three, Maria Toran Ribes and Julia Deming got off to a slow start dropping KU’s first match, 6-1. Moments later, the 28th-ranked pair Malkia Ngounoue and Luniuska Delgado fell, 6-2, to Vanessa Wong and Natsuho Arakawa of Washington.

What the Jayhawk lacked in doubles, the team made up for in singles action posting four straight wins. Roxana Manu took down No. 110 Katarina Kopcalic, 6-3, 6-3, for her first ranked win of her career in duel play. Sonia Smagina (No. 96) followed suit, defeating the 66th-ranked Vanessa Wong in a thrilling 6-4, 6-2 match on court one. Delgado captured the third win of singles action over Sedona Gallagher, 6-3, 6-3. Freshman Vasiliki Karvouni topped Nika Zupancic 6-1, 6-3, while Toran Ribes closed the match with a three-set triumph over Zoey Weli, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1. On court two, No. 113 Ngounoue fell to No. 82 Natsuho Arakawa, 6-4, 7-6.