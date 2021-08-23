🏀 Kansas Women’s Basketball Announces 2021-22 Non-Conference Slate

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Women’s basketball revealed the 2021-22 non-conference schedule which features 11 total games with eight of those being played inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks will also make a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada to compete in the South Point Shootout over Thanksgiving break.

“We are very excited about the non-conference schedule and the way it all came together,” said Coach Brandon Schneider. “We honored many of the agreements that were in place prior to COVID-19 impacting what really amounts to two seasons worth of non-league games. Highlighted by two tough SEC opponents, Tennessee in Las Vegas and Vanderbilt at home, we feel this is a schedule that our fans will enjoy while also preparing us for the always tough Big 12 season.”

The month of November is host to seven games, four at home and two neutral site contests played in Las Vegas. The season will commence on Wednesday, Nov. 10 against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. Kansas leads the all-time series against SIU-Edwardsville 2-0, with their last matchup coming in 2013 where the Jayhawks won 72-56 at home. Next up is Tennessee State on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Nebraska-Omaha and Saint Louis are two very familiar opponents for Kansas, with games set for Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. respectively. Against Nebraska-Omaha, the Jayhawks lead 5-3 and hold a 2-1 record when playing at home. Kansas is on a three-game win streak against St. Louis and are also 3-0 when hosting the Billikens, holding the all-time series record at 5-1.

The South Point Shootout pits Kansas against Tennessee and the University of Texas at El Paso during the week of Nov. 23-27. This will be the fourth time that the Jayhawks have faced off against the Lady Vols and the third time against the Miners. Kansas is 2-0 against UTEP and with the previous two games played in Lawrence, are undefeated at home against them.

December kicks off the very first matchup between Kansas and the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The following games are back-to-back Sunday contests on the 5th versus Vanderbilt and the 12th against Santa Clara, both at 2 p.m.

The first and only true away game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21 against Wichita State in Wichita, Kan. The Jayhawks hold a 31-7 lead over the Shockers in the all-time series.

Kansas concludes the 2021 portion of the season hosting Northwestern State on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

Season tickets can be purchased for as little as $80. For additional ticket information on Kansas women’s basketball, call 1-800-34-HAWKS, (785) 864-3141 or log onto KUAthletics.com.