🏀 Big 12 Announces Schedule Changes for Women's Basketball

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference has announced three upcoming schedule changes for the Kansas Women’s Basketball team, it was announced Wednesday morning.

The Jayhawks’ game originally scheduled for Jan. 9 at Oklahoma State will now be played on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m., in Stillwater.

Kansas will then travel to Waco, Texas from Stillwater to play Baylor on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. That game was originally scheduled for Feb. 3, and will now be pushed back one day.

The Jayhawks will then play TCU on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m., at Allen Fieldhouse. The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 6, and is being pushed back one day.