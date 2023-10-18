🏀 Kansas Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Single game tickets for the upcoming 2023-24 Kansas women’s basketball season are now available purchase. Ticket prices range from $8-$15, depending on game and seat location inside Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks are set to host 14 games this season, beginning on Nov. 8 against Northwestern State. Other non-conference opponents who will visit Allen Fieldhouse include Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 30), Houston Christian (Dec. 6), Central Arkansas (Dec. 16) and Nebraska (Dec. 20).

Big 12 play begins on Dec. 30 against West Virginia and includes five games in January and three in February before Senior Day on March 2 against Oklahoma. Last week, it was announced that the Jayhawks would host Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Feb. 25, with the game being nationally televised on ESPN2.

Single game tickets can be purchased by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS. For as low as $90, fans can also secure season tickets, which remain on sale.

The Jayhawks return four starters from its 2022-23 team, which finished 25-11 and won the WNIT Championship following a run of six wins in March and early April at Allen Fieldhouse. Under head coach Brandon Schneider, Kansas has won at least 20 games and advanced to the postseason in consecutive seasons.

Kansas was picked third in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll, marking the highest projection for the program since the 2009-10 season. Three Jayhawks were chosen to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, led by a unanimous selection for center Taiyanna Jackson. Zakiyah Franklin also earned a spot on the team while Holly Kersgieter received honorable mention.

Additionally, the Jayhawks have announced the promotions schedule for the upcoming season. A list of dates and promotions are below.