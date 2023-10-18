Open Store Open Tickets Open Calendar
Women's Basketball

🏀 Kansas Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

Schedule Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Single game tickets for the upcoming 2023-24 Kansas women’s basketball season are now available purchase. Ticket prices range from $8-$15, depending on game and seat location inside Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks are set to host 14 games this season, beginning on Nov. 8 against Northwestern State. Other non-conference opponents who will visit Allen Fieldhouse include Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 30), Houston Christian (Dec. 6), Central Arkansas (Dec. 16) and Nebraska (Dec. 20).

Big 12 play begins on Dec. 30 against West Virginia and includes five games in January and three in February before Senior Day on March 2 against Oklahoma. Last week, it was announced that the Jayhawks would host Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Feb. 25, with the game being nationally televised on ESPN2.

Single game tickets can be purchased by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS. For as low as $90, fans can also secure season tickets, which remain on sale.

The Jayhawks return four starters from its 2022-23 team, which finished 25-11 and won the WNIT Championship following a run of six wins in March and early April at Allen Fieldhouse. Under head coach Brandon Schneider, Kansas has won at least 20 games and advanced to the postseason in consecutive seasons.

Kansas was picked third in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll, marking the highest projection for the program since the 2009-10 season. Three Jayhawks were chosen to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, led by a unanimous selection for center Taiyanna Jackson. Zakiyah Franklin also earned a spot on the team while Holly Kersgieter received honorable mention.

Additionally, the Jayhawks have announced the promotions schedule for the upcoming season. A list of dates and promotions are below.

DateOpponentPromotion
Nov. 8Northwestern StateSalute to Service
Nov. 30Southeastern LouisianaNative American Heritage Night
Dec. 6Houston ChristianPrincess Day / Faculty & Staff Appreciation
Dec. 16Central ArkansasJunior Jayhawk Kids Day
Dec. 20NebraskaHoops and Holidays
Dec. 30West VirginiaBig 12 Opener
Jan. 10BaylorMental Health Awareness Day
Jan. 13Oklahoma StateSuperhero Day
Jan. 24Iowa StateInternational Student Night
Jan. 31BYUHonoring Black Excellence
Feb. 8HoustonNational Girls & Women in Sports Day
Feb. 14CincinnatiDate Night in the Phog / Jayhawks for a Cure
Feb. 25Kansas StateDillons Sunflower Showdown / Youth Sports Day
March 2OklahomaSenior Day / Fan Appreciation Game
