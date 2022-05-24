⛳ Kansas Women’s Golf Adds Former Hawai’i coach Bidne as Associate Head Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Golf Coach Lindsay Kuhle announced the hiring of former Hawai’i Head Coach Stephen Bidne as the program’s new Associate Head Coach on Tuesday.

The former Big West Conference Co-Coach of the Year comes to Lawrence after five seasons as the head coach of the Rainbow Wahine, leading the program to a Big West co-championship this past season for the first time in school history.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Stephen into the program as our Associate Head Coach,” Kuhle said. “I’ve known Stephen for several years, first as a player and now as a coach, and he is a winner at every level. He’s improved every team that he’s been a part of. From player of the year awards himself, to coach of the year awards, to winning the conference championship and setting program records, Stephen knows how to work hard, improve the teams he is on, and set records.

“His success fits in line with what we are doing here at Kansas, and I know he will have an immediate impact on our program.”

This past season, Bidne, who is originally from St. Paul, Minnesota and played college golf at Northern Colorado, led Hawai’i to four team victories on the year, on top of the conference co-title. In his five seasons, he guided the Rainbow Wahine to six team victories and six individual titles, both of which are the most by any head coach in program history.

This past season, the program finished with its highest national ranking (No. 78) in 15 years and its best-ever team scoring average at 298.3.

“My young family and I are so excited for this wonderful opportunity to join Jayhawk Nation alongside Coach Kuhle and return to the Midwest close to family and friends,” Bidne said.

“I have known Coach Kuhle for close to 10 years now, and I have truly admired the programs she has built. Together, I know we will continue to build something extremely special there in Lawrence and grow KU Golf into a national contender. It’s an exciting time for Jayhawk Golf, and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it. Rock Chalk!”

Bidne arrived at Hawai’i after four seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Northern Colorado. In his first season at Hawai’i, he earned Big West co-Coach of the Year honors after leading the team to one team title and two runner-up finishes.

At Northern Colorado, he helped the Bears get inside the Top 100 in his final two seasons after being ranked No. 224 in his first season. In his final two seasons, Northern Colorado established new program records for season scoring average. He coached 11 Top 5 finishes while there.

Prior to his time as a coach, Bidne played, both at Northern Colorado from 2007-11 and professionally after, including time on the PGA Tour Canada.

“He’s a wonderful player himself, a great recruiter, and has an outgoing personality to help with our involvement in the Lawrence community,” Kuhle said. “I look to Stephen to help me lead this program to the NCAA tournament in the near future, recruit the best golfers in the world, work hard, initiate more camps and clinics and programs in the community, and to develop our young ladies as student-golfers. Stephen will bring so much experience to our program having been a top player in his conference, professional golfer, and head coach of two programs which he vastly improved in his short stints with each.

“I cannot wait to work with Stephen and to build KU Women’s golf to the top! Rock Chalk!”