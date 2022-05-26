🏌️ Kansas Women’s Golf Adds LSU Transfer Lauren Clark

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Golf Coach Lindsay Kuhle announced the addition of Lauren Clark to the program for the 2022-23 season on Thursday.

Clark will join the Jayhawks from LSU, where she spent one season. The Orlando native will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. She has a current amateur golf ranking of 551, which is the highest of any returning Jayhawk.

“We are so excited about Lauren joining our family next year,” Kuhle said. “She is a proven winner and will make an immediate impact on our program. Lauren really stood out to me after our first conversation during the recruiting process. I could tell she has a deep passion for improving her game, she’s extremely competitive, an exceptional student, and has the desire to turn professional. She was looking for a program where she could play and develop that would prepare her for the professional tour. It’s a perfect fit for what she’s looking for because of our schedule, facilities, resources and coaching and for us because of her passion, competitiveness, and winning nature and mindset. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Lauren as a Jayhawk!”

Clark competed in two events for LSU as a freshman this past season. Her best finish came at The Ally, where she tied for 27th at +4. She also competed at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate.

Clark was ranked as the No. 9 junior player in the state of Florida when she signed with LSU and was the winner of the 2020 Green wood Junior Championship. She was also a AJGA Scholastic All-America selection in high school.

She finished in ninth place at the 2020 and 2021 Florida Women’s Amateur Stroke Play tournament. Clark also won the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational this past winner with scores of 71-72-74-70.

Clark and the Jayhawks will open the 2022-23 season in the fall.