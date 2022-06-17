⛳ Kansas Women's Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule

Link to full schedule is here

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lindsay Kuhle is entering her second year as head coach of the Kansas women’s golf program and the Jayhawks will take on a challenging slate in 2022-23.

The fall and spring schedule include 10 regular-season tournaments for Kansas, plus the Big 12 Conference Championship at the Dallas Athletic Club on April 21-23, 2023. Overall, the Jayhawks will play 10 stroke play events, in addition to one match play events, April 7-9 in the Big 12 Match Play Championships in Phoenix.

“When we came to Kansas, we wanted to play against the best and this schedule is moving us in that direction,” Kuhle said. “We will host two events – the Marilynn Smith and the Match in the Desert and will have many top-50 programs in both fields. This schedule will be great preparation for the Big 12 Championship and postseason.”

Kansas will officially open the season Sept. 12-13 at the UNM Dick McGuire Invitational at the UNM Championship Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The following weekend, the Jayhawks will travel to the Texas A&M MoMorial Invitational in Bryan, Texas.

The Jayhawks have three tournaments set for October, which will close out the fall schedule. KU will open October at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Oct. 3-5, on the Blessing Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The following week, Kansas will host the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational at Lawrence Country Club. Named after KU alum and one of the founders of the LPGA, the Marilynn Smith will consist of four teams ranked in the top 50 following the 2022 season. KU will close out the fall Oct. 28-30 at the Battle at the Beach at Club Campestre San Jose in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Kansas will open its spring schedule Jan. 23, when it hosts the Match in the Desert at the Lost Gold Golf Course in Superstition Mountain, Arizona. KU hosted the same event last year and it featured six teams ranked in the top 40 nationally. This year’s field includes three Big 12 teams (KU, Baylor, TCU) and three Pac-12 teams (Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA). KU’s second spring event will the Feb. 5-7 at the UCF Challenge at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The Jayhawks will then take a couple weeks off before returning to the Westbrook Invitational at the Vistas Course at Westbrook Village Golf Club in Peoria, Arizona, Feb. 26-27. KU finished fourth at the 2022 Westbrook invite. Next, KU will play March 24-26 at the Ping/ASU Invitational at the Papago Golf Club in Phoenix. The aforementioned Big 12 Match Play will be played at Kierland Golf Resort. This is the inaugural Big 12 match play event for women’s golf.

Following the Big 12 Championship, NCAA Regionals are set for May 8-10, while the NCAA National Championships will open May 19, at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kansas returns five letterwinners and welcomes six newcomers to the 2022-23 roster. Letterwinners that are back include super-seniors Pear Poorantanaopa and Abby Glynn, junior Hanna Hawks and sophomores Johanna Ebner and Jordan Rothman. Five of KU’s signees ranked in top 800 in World Amateur Rankings.