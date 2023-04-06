⛳️️ Kansas Women’s Golf Heads to Inaugural Big 12 Match Play Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team heads into Big 12 play and continues the 2022-23 spring season at the Big 12 Women’s Match Play Tournament, April 7-9, at the Kierland Golf Resort in Phoenix, Arizona. This will be the first time the Big 12 hosts a women’s match play tournament.

In a nine-team field, the Big 12 Match Play Tournament will consist of three round-robin matches, followed by bracket play. Round one and round two will take place on April 7, at 9:30 a.m. CT and 3 p.m., respectively. Kansas is the seventh seed and will face #1 Texas and #4 Oklahoma State in round one followed by #3 Iowa State and #5 Texas Tech in round two. Round three will begin on April 8 at 9:30 a.m. CT, where KU will compete against #8 Oklahoma and #9 Kansas State. Following round-robin play, the teams will be seeded and begin bracket play on April 8 starting at 3 p.m. The top four teams will play in the Championship Bracket and the next four teams will play in the Consolation Bracket. The No. 9 seed will be done with the tournament.

The tournament will be played at the Kierland Golf Club. The course is 6,337 yards with a par 72. With three teams in each of the first three rounds, players will complete each hole rather than normal match play where a player can concede a hole.

We are so excited to compete in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament,” Kansas Head Coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “This is the first time our players have played a college tournament in match play and we’re looking forward to the different format that prepares us for the national championship.

Kansas will travel six student-athletes for the Big 12 Match Play Tournament with graduate transfer Esme Hamiliton, super-senior Abby Glynn, sophomores Jordan Rothman, Johanna Ebner and Lauren Clark, and freshmen Anna Wallin. Only five players will be competing in each round but the extra may sub in to start a round.

Clark is coming off of a top-20 finish at the PING/ASU Invitational, March 24-26, with a three-round score of 217, tallying two even-par rounds. Clark posted six birdies across the three rounds and tied for an 11th-place finish. Following behind Clark were Ebner and Rothman. Ebner finished tied for 27th and Rothman finished tied for 21st. Glynn and Hamilton have competed in every tournament this spring for the Jayhawks. Kansas has finished in the top 10 in every spring event and is ranked 48th nationally according to Golfstat.

Live scoring for the Big 12 Match Play Tournament will be via Goltstat.com and can be found here.