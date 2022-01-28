⛳ Kansas Women’s Golf Picks Up Transfer Esme Hamilton

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf coach Lindsay Kuhle has announced that Esme Hamilton has transferred to KU and will be a senior for the 2022-23 season. Hamilton comes to KU from Tennessee at Chattanooga.

As a sophomore at Chattanooga, in 2019-20, Hamilton set the school single-season record for scoring per round with a 73.33. Also, that season, the Nottingham, England, native set the school record for the lowest 18-hole round shooting a 65 (-5) in the opening round of the Princess Anne Invitational. Her 205 (-5) total at the Princess Anne tied the school record for a 54-hole event.

“We are so excited Esme Hamilton join our family for next year,” Kuhle said. “Katy (Nahm) and I recruited her as a junior golfer and knew she had the potential to be a strong college golfer, which she has proved the last four years at Chattanooga. Her highest World Amateur Ranking being 270 is quite impressive. She shot par or better five times this past fall and has the confidence and ability to go low.”

For her Chattanooga career, Hamilton recorded seven top-10 finishes, including four in the top five. She had three rounds in the 60s and 17 rounds of par or better. Her best finish was this past fall where she was runner-up at the Chattanooga Classic.

“Esme owns the lowest stroke average in a single season at Chattanooga and is a proven high-level elite college player,” Kuhle said.

Hamilton was an All-Southern Conference selection in 2020-21 and is a three-time WGCA All-American Scholar in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Additionally, she was a two-time SoCon Golfer of the Week, once her sophomore season and once this past fall.

“With her work ethic, desire to turn professional, and experience, we are confident that Esme will come in and make an immediate impact on this team,” Kuhle said.

Prior to UT-Chattanooga, Hamilton was the 2017 Notts Girls Champion in England. She finished tied for 15th in the 2017 English Women’s Amateur and was the County Golf Captain and ambassador for the game in Nottinghamshire, leading her team to the English Women’s County championship.