⛳ Kansas Women’s Golf to Host Nine & Dine Tournament Oct. 15

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf will host the Nine & Dine Tournament at the Lawrence Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event is open to the public for all levels of golf and is a college and amateur nine-hole tournament fundraiser for the KU women’s golf program. Every group participating will be playing with a KU women’s golfer.

The Nine & Dine Tournament will begin with a 4:30 p.m. (Central) shotgun start. The tourney will include nine holes with green fee and cart, range balls and a custom KU golf team gift. There will be a dinner reception and awards following the round. Cost is $150 per player or $600 for a group of four. Those who are not in a group of four are welcome to participate and will be placed in a foursome.

To register for the Nine & Dine Tournament, one can contact KU Women’s Golf Associate Head Coach Stephen Bidne at bidne@ku.edu or 785.424.5359.

Two days following, KU and the Lawrence Country Club will host the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, Oct. 17-18. The 54-hole format event consisting of 15 college teams, will play 36 holes on Monday, Oct. 17 and 18 holes on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Admission to the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational is free to the public.